Former Governor of the US state of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson announces 2024 presidential bid

Former Governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, announced on April 2 that he will be running for the Republican nomination in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. During an interview with ABC News, Hutchinson positioned himself as an alternative to former President Donald Trump, who was recently indicted by a grand jury in New York. He called on Trump to drop out of the race and stated that the office of the presidency is more important than any individual person.

Hutchinson is the first Republican to announce a campaign after Trump became the first former US president to face criminal charges. He believes that he is the right candidate for America and its future, and that Americans want leaders who will appeal to the best of America and not simply appeal to our worst instincts. Hutchinson plans to make a formal announcement later this month in Arkansas’ Bentonville.

Other Republican candidates who have announced their bids for the presidential election include former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Prominent Republicans such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former Vice President Mike Pence are also expected to join the race soon.

Hutchinson left office earlier this year after serving eight years as the governor of Arkansas. He has been involved in state politics since the 1980s, a time when the state was predominantly Democratic. Hutchinson also supported incumbent Arkansas Governor and former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ bid for governor.