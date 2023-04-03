IndiGo to operate international flight to Dubai from this Indian city

Bhubaneswar: Private air carrier based in the country, IndiGo will operate a direct flight to Dubai from Bhubaneswar airport. This will be the first international flight operating from Bhubaneswar airport. The service will start from May 15.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched ticket sales for the flight. IndiGo will operate the service thrice a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The inaugural ticket price is Rs 10,000 per sector.

Earlier the airline launched a new flight from Uttarakhand’s Pantnagar airport to Jaipur in Rajasthan. The flight will take off from Pantnagar at 12:15 PM and arrive in Jaipur at 1:40 PM. IndiGo will use an ATR-76 aircraft for the servide. The aircraft comes with a capacity of 76 seats. The airline has fixed a minimum fare of Rs 3500, subject to dynamic pricing.

The airline also launched flights connecting Patna in Bihar with Deoghar in Jharkhand.The airline will operate flight between Patna and Deoghar on days like Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Flight 6E-7944/7945 will reach Patna airport at 12.15 pm and depart for Deoghar at 12.35 pm.