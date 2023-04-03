Jawans arrested in Jhansi for raping two women

Two women filed a complaint with the GRP police station in Jhansi, accusing three Army men of molesting them inside a stationary coach parked at the Jhansi railway station. Two Army personnel have been apprehended, while one has escaped. According to GRP Circle officer Mohd Naeem Ansari, the two victims claim that an Army personnel approached them and asked for their cell phones, claiming that he had misplaced his. He then conversed with the women and led them to the platform 7 railway coach. Inside, there were two other Army personnel who raped them and then asked them to leave. They did not return the victims’ cell phones. The victims went to the GRP police station and filed a complaint against jawans Sandeep, Ravindra, and Suresh, two of whom have been arrested and one is still at large. GRP officials inspected the railway coach and reported the incident to the military police.