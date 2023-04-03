Mahzooz Draw: Indian expat wins Dh1 million

Dubai: An Indian national Hameda won Dh1 million in the 122nd Mahzooz weekly draw. She is the fourth ‘guaranteed’ millionaire of the popular raffle draw. Another participant Abdulaziz won the Ramadan gold promotion and took g home 200g of gold coins.

24 lucky participants won the second prize of Dh200,000. They will get 8,333 each. The third prize of Dh250 each went to 958 other winners. The total prize money won the latest draw was Dh1.4 million. A total of 984 participants shared this.The top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week.

Participants can expect to win different gold prizes throughout the holy month of Ramadan. A lucky entrant will have a chance to win 300gm of gold next week.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.