Missing dog of IAS officer in Gwalior prompts police search and poster campaign

Police in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, have been on the hunt for an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer’s dog that went missing two days ago in the Bilaua area. ‘Two dogs of the bureaucrat of the Madhya Pradesh cadre posted in Delhi were being taken from Delhi to Bhopal. The staff carrying the dog by car stopped at a dhaba near Bilaua to have food. While the staff members were eating food, both the dogs escaped from the car. After the search, the staff caught one dog but failed to find the other one,’ a police official said.

Despite extensive efforts, the search for the dog has yielded no results. The staff even enlisted the help of the police and staff from the Gwalior zoo to search for the animal. When these efforts failed, they put up missing posters in and around the area. ‘The whole staff started the search operation but the dog was nowhere to be found, prompting them to put up missing posters in and around the dhaba. The staff then informed the IAS officer about the incident over the call. Missing posters have also been pasted on the surrounding dhabas,’ the official added.

The IAS officer is said to be distraught over the disappearance of his beloved pet. ‘The dog is like a family member to the officer, who is very attached to it. He is very worried and is hoping that the search operation yields positive results,’ said a source close to the officer. The search for the dog is ongoing, and the police and other authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.