NASA will reveal the crew for 2024 lunar orbital flight

NASA will reveal the names of the astronauts – three Americans and one Canadian – who will fly around the Moon next year, paving the way for humans to return to the lunar surface for the first time in a half-century on Monday. The Artemis II mission is set to launch in November 2024, with the four-person crew circumnavigating the Moon but not landing on it. NASA plans to send astronauts to the Moon as part of the Artemis programme in 2025, more than five decades after the historic Apollo missions ended in 1972.

The four members of the Artemis II crew will be announced at a press conference at the Johnson Space Center in Houston at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT). The 10-day Artemis II mission will put NASA’s powerful Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft’s life-support systems to the test. The first Artemis mission concluded in December, with an uncrewed Orion capsule safely returning to Earth after a 25-day trip around the Moon.