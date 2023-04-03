PM Modi praises the CBI as a brand for truth and justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has emerged as a brand for justice and given hope and strength to the common citizen. The prime minister stated during the agency’s diamond jubilee celebrations, The CBI has given the average citizen hope and strength. Protests are held to demand a CBI investigation because the CBI has become synonymous with truth and justice.

The CBI was established on April 1, 1963, by a resolution of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.On this occasion, the Prime Minister awarded the President’s Police Medal to 18 CBI officers for their outstanding service. He also presented three officers with Gold Medals for Outstanding Investigating Officers. The Prime Minister also dedicated newly built CBI office complexes in Shillong, Pune, and Nagpur. PM Modi also issued a postage stamp and commemorative coin to commemorate the CBI’s Diamond Jubilee year. PM Modi also launched the CBI Twitter account.