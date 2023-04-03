Police: Cricket Game No-Ball Decision Leads to Fatal Stabbing of Odisha Man

According to the police, a 22-year-old man named Lucky Rout was reportedly stabbed to death during a cricket match in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Sunday. The incident occurred in Mahisananda village in Choudwar police station area. The altercation began when the main accused, Sangram Rout, forced the umpire to declare a delivery as a no-ball. When the umpire refused, Sangram and two others pushed him. Lucky Rout, who was a local, intervened to rescue the umpire. The situation quickly escalated, and the accused attacked Lucky with a bat and a knife, resulting in him being stabbed in the chest.

Lucky was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, but unfortunately, he died during treatment due to profuse bleeding. The accused, Sangram, was detained and is being interrogated. ACP Arun Kumar Swain confirmed that attempts were being made to arrest the other two accused.

‘We have formed a team, and attempts were being made to arrest the accused,’ said ACP Arun Kumar Swain.