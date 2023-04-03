Police: Father admits to killing 9-year-old daughter in Kupwara, J&K

On March 9th, a nine-year-old girl was found outside her home in Khurhama Zab area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir with her throat slit. The police announced today that the father of the girl has confessed to the crime. The confession has sparked outrage across Kashmir Valley, with demands for strict action against the accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara, Yougal Manhas, stated that the man was taken into police custody for questioning after his daughter’s body was found. ‘During interrogation, he confessed to the gruesome crime. The knife used in the crime was also recovered from him,’ he said. The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the law and are currently investigating the matter.