Police release suspect sketch in Kozhikode train fire case

The police have released a sketch of the suspect believed to have set a co-passenger on fire on a train in Kozhikode. They have also released CCTV footage of the suspect wearing a red shirt and pants, walking through a bylane, waiting near the main road, getting on a bike, and leaving the premise. Reports suggest that a man who resembled the suspect sought treatment at the Kannur District Hospital.

The police collected details and doubt that the suspect is from UP. The incident resulted in the death of three people, including a woman and an infant, and injured nine others. The State police chief has formed a special team to investigate the incident, and the Home Department, national investigative agencies, and Railways have asked for details. K Muraleedharan MP has called for the Central Government to investigate the incident.