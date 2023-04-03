Rahul Gandhi will file an appeal in a defamation case today

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, will appeal his conviction in a criminal defamation case in the Surat sessions court on Monday. The plea is expected to be heard in court on Monday, when the former Congress president will also be present.

On March 23, Chief Judicial Magistrate H H Varma’s court convicted Gandhi and sentenced him to two years in prison in a criminal defamation case filed against him in 2019 over his remarks about Modi’s surname. It had found the 52-year-old guilty under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code. In addition, the court granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal to a higher court. Rahul was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on March 24. The 168-page Surat court judgement, according to sources, has been translated by experts, and the petition is ready for filing. Rahul Gandhi will appear in the sessions court at 3 p.m. to file his appeal, according to his solicitor, Kirit Panwala. He will be accompanied by a group of expert lawyers and members of Congress.