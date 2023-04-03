Saudi Arabia issues new advisory for Umrah pilgrims

Riyadh: Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia issued new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims. The authority urged all foreign pilgrims to refrain from carrying large sums of cash and expensive items. The authority advised pilgrims not to bring gold, precious stones and valuable precious metal in general and to carry a maximum of $16,000 (SAR 60,000) in cash.

The Ministry has also warned the pilgrims against exposing themselves to financial fraud, calling them to download bank apps from official sources.

Also Read: Prominent journalist Ihsane El Kadi sentenced to three years in prison by an Algerian court

‘Guests of Allah travelling to Saudi Arabia are advised NOT to carry: Any currency, jewellery, gold bullions, precious metals and stones, Bearer-Negotiable Instruments (BNIs) worth SAR60,000 (US$16,000) or more. When transferring money or exchanging foreign currency, pilgrims and Umrah performers should only make use of the services provided by fully licensed financial institutions,’ said the ministry.

The pilgrims must keep their bank card information private and not transfer money to unknown sources, and should check the reliability of the electronic links before paying. Three types of credit cards are acceptable in Saudi Arabia to complete all financial transactions – Mastercard, Visa and American Express.