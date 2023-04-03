Kallanum Bhagavathiyum
DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Security forces gun down 5 Maoists in encounter

Apr 3, 2023, 01:23 pm IST

Ranchi: Jharkhand Police neutralized 5 Maoists in an encounter in Chatra.  Among the 5 who were killed, 2 had rewards of Rs 25 lakh each on their heads while 2 others had rewards of Rs 5 lakh each.

‘Five Naxals killed in an encounter in Chatra. Two of them were carrying rewards of Rs  25 lakh each, two were carrying rewards of Rs 5 lakh each. Two AK 47 has been recovered,’ Jharkhand Police said.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty decline 

The operation is still underway. Further details awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, a joint team of police and DRG arrested 3 naxals in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. The arrested naxals were identified as Samund alias Suman Singh Anchala (42), Sanjay Kumar Usendi (27) and Parasram Dhangul (55).

Tags
shortlink
Apr 3, 2023, 01:23 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button