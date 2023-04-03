Security forces gun down 5 Maoists in encounter

Ranchi: Jharkhand Police neutralized 5 Maoists in an encounter in Chatra. Among the 5 who were killed, 2 had rewards of Rs 25 lakh each on their heads while 2 others had rewards of Rs 5 lakh each.

‘Five Naxals killed in an encounter in Chatra. Two of them were carrying rewards of Rs 25 lakh each, two were carrying rewards of Rs 5 lakh each. Two AK 47 has been recovered,’ Jharkhand Police said.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty decline

The operation is still underway. Further details awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, a joint team of police and DRG arrested 3 naxals in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. The arrested naxals were identified as Samund alias Suman Singh Anchala (42), Sanjay Kumar Usendi (27) and Parasram Dhangul (55).