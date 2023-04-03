Strong earthquake of 6.9 magnitude hits Russia

Moscow: A strong earthquake measuring 6.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the far eastern coast of Russia on Monday. The earthquake struck about 44 km south of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on Russia’s Pacific coast at a depth of 100 km. No tsunami warning is issued after the earthquake. There is no immediate report of any casualties or damage.

Earlier on Monday, a strong earthquake measuring 7.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck New Guinea, Papua New Guinea region. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake was at a depth of 80 km. No tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake.