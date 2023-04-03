Surat court extends Rahul Gandhi’s bail till April 13

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed an appeal on Monday afternoon against his conviction last month in the ‘Modi surname’ criminal defamation case by a sessions court in Gujarat’s Surat, after which he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha and evicted from his allotted Delhi bungalow. The court has granted him bail in the case till April 13, the next date of hearing. The hearing in the case challenging the conviction will be held on May 3.

Purnesh Modi, a BJP MLA (and then Gujarat minister), filed the complaint, which resulted in the filing of the case.The guilty verdict, disqualification from Parliament, and eviction sparked a furious political squabble between the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Several other opposition parties, including Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool and K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi, both of which have strained relations with Rahul Gandhi’s party, banded together to back him and the Congress against the BJP. Gandhi has also received support from Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party and Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party.