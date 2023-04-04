Bengaluru-Varanasi indigo flight makes an emergency landing in Telangana

On Tuesday morning, an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi was forced to make an emergency landing in Telangana due to a technical issue. The flight made an emergency landing at Shamshabad airport at 6:15 a.m., according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DCGA). According to the DCGA, all passengers are safe. According to reports, the DGCA has launched an investigation into the incident, but more information about it is still pending.

