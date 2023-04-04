Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be having its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes film festival

The world premiere of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ is officially confirmed to take place at the Cannes film festival in 2023. The organizers announced on Monday that the Hollywood movie will make its debut on May 20 at the renowned Grand Theatre Lumiere located in France.

According to sources, the festival will be graced by the presence of several notable personalities, including Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, Mads Mikkelsen, and director James Mangold.

Commenting on the upcoming premiere, James Mangold, the director, mentioned that he feels privileged to have his film shown at Cannes. He has previously had the honour of being part of the Director’s Fortnight with his debut movie, ‘Heavy,’ back in 1995. Twenty-eight years later, he is thrilled to present a more spectacular offering at the festival. He and his team are excited to share the latest and final Indiana Jones movie with the world.

Lucasfilm is the production company behind the film, and it will be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ is the sequel to ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ (2008) and the fifth installment in the Indiana Jones film series. Harrison Ford, who has played key roles in four Steven Spielberg-directed movies, will reprise his role as Indiana Jones, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge will play the archaeologist’s goddaughter.

Harrison Ford has appeared in significant roles in several Steven Spielberg movies, including ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ (1981), ‘Temple of Doom’ (1984), and ‘The Last Crusade’ (1989).