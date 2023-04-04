Man from UP questioned by anti-terror squad in Kozhikode train fire case, later released

According to a senior official, Shahrukh Saifi, a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh, was questioned by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Tuesday in connection with the recent fire incident on the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express. The police had held him based on a tip-off, and he was later released. Saifi’s family claimed that he had been at home for the past two months and had never visited Kerala.

After the fire, a notebook was found on the railway track with the name and details of Shahrukh Saifi written in it. The police had assumed it belonged to the assailant. A special team, along with the NIA, is investigating the incident.

The incident occurred when the train crossed Kozhikode city on Sunday around 9.45 pm. The alleged assailant is said to have poured an inflammable liquid on a co-passenger and set him on fire, resulting in burn injuries to at least eight persons. Three persons, including a one-year-old child and a woman, were missing from the train after the incident. They were found dead on the tracks near Elathur railway station later that night. Nine persons were also injured in the incident.