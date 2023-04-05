Commodity Market: Gold price climbs to life-time high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold climbed to life-time high today. Price of sovereign gold crossed Rs 45,000 mark today. Sovereign gold price edged higher by Rs 760 per 8 gram today. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 480 per 8 gram. In the last two days, yellow metal gained by Rs 1240 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures hit the lifetime high of Rs 61,145 per 10 gram. Silver futures rose to Rs 74,700 per kg. As market experts, gold futures have gained 10.74% on the year-to-date basis while 0.83% in April. Silver futures have gained 4.54% this year while rising by 3.93% in less than a week.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee appreciate against US dollar, UAE dirham

In the international markets, the price of spot gold touched $2025.25 per ounce. This is gold’s third highest price. The lifetime high is $2,075 which was hit in 2008 while the second highest peak is $2070 in March of 2022,