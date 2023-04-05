Dalit NEET aspirant commits suicide; family claims caste discrimination

An 18-year-old NEET candidate from a Scheduled Caste community committed suicide on the grounds of the Davao International Medical Academy in Hayathnagar after allegedly experiencing caste-related harassment from her batchmates. Around 9.30 p.m. on Monday, Penumala Vidya Priyanka, a student, was discovered in a pool of blood and taken to a private hospital, where she was declared dead. According to Hayathnagar police inspector H. Venkateshwarlu, the police investigated a case of aiding suicide after receiving a complaint from the girl’s parents and used provisions of the Prevention of Atrocities (SC & ST) Act. The student joined the academy for NEET coaching and is a native of the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Penumala Prabhakar Rao, her father, claimed that her roommates mentally harassed her and provoked her to commit suicide. He stated that she had previously informed him of the harassment and had also approached management, but that they had failed to act. Since then, I’ve been in regular phone contact with my daughter, offering moral support, he said. Rao stated that when he called his daughter on Monday night, she sounded depressed, so he asked her to return home. She hung up the phone, saying she had to get to the classroom. Fifteen minutes later, the academy staff called to inform me that she had committed suicide, he explained. According to the police, they discovered a suicide note in the victim’s possession, in which she apologised to her parents and stated that she was taking the action due to stress. The letter also stated that no one was to blame for her death. The letter was seized and sent for forensic analysis to verify her handwriting, according to a police official.