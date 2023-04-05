Florida Governor signs bill allowing residents to carry concealed guns without a permit in public

In the midst of the United States grappling with the devastating impact of frequent mass shootings and gun-related deaths, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday that allows residents to carry concealed guns without needing a permit. This move is seen as a legislative victory for the Republican governor as he prepares to run for US president in the upcoming year. The bill was reportedly signed in a private ceremony by DeSantis.

Starting from July 1, individuals in Florida who legally own a gun will be able to carry it without a permit, eliminating the requirement for training and background checks to carry a concealed weapon in public.

DeSantis’ office commented publicly, stating that ‘Constitutional Carry is in the books.’ This bill comes five years after the previous governor, Rick Scott, a Republican, signed a bill imposing gun restrictions in the state. This action was taken in response to the tragic shooting on February 14, 2018, when a 19-year-old named Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, resulting in the deaths of 17 people, including students and faculty.

In reaction to DeSantis’ bill, Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jaime, a 14-year-old girl who was killed in the Parkland high school shooting, expressed anger, stating, ‘I am pissed.’ During an online news conference addressing reporters, he further stated, ‘I will chase him down across the state as well as possibly across the country … because Ron DeSantis today put his signature to a bill that guarantees there will be more Jaimes.’ Guttenberg blamed DeSantis for potential future deaths in Florida due to the legislation and criticized the governor for signing the bill in secrecy, calling him ‘a weak, pathetic, small-minded individual.’

Reactions to the bill were divided along political lines. Republicans applauded the decision, stating that law-abiding citizens should have the right to protect themselves. On the other hand, Democrats and gun safety advocates expressed disapproval, stating that the decision would make the law more dangerous and could potentially result in more mass shootings, citing the massacres at the 2016 Pulse nightclub in Orlando and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland as examples. Overall, the bill signing by Governor DeSantis has stirred controversy and differing opinions among the political and public spheres in Florida. Overall, the bill signing by Governor DeSantis has stirred controversy and differing opinions among the political and public spheres in Florida.