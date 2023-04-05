Grand plans for unveiling Ambedkar statue

During a high-level review meeting with ministers and officials on Tuesday at Pragathi Bhavan, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao directed them to make grand arrangements for the unveiling of a 125-foot-tall bronze statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on NTR Mrag on April 14 to commemorate Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, as well as the inauguration of the new Secretariat on April 30. The chief minister has decided to invite Prakash Ambedkar, Ambedkar’s grandson, to the unveiling of the statue. The CM directed that a helicopter be used to shower flower petals on the statue in order to pay floral tributes to Ambedkar in a grand manner. He requested that a massive crane be used to unveil the statue and that it be decorated with a massive garland. Rao also directed that Buddhist monks be invited to the event and that the ceremony be conducted in accordance with their traditions.

Furthermore, he directed Secretariat officials and staff, HoDs of all departments, district collectors, ministers, MPs, MLAs, and chairpersons of various corporations to attend the event without fail. Party leaders were told to gather 300 people from each Assembly constituency, for a total of 35,700 people from all 119 Assembly constituencies, for the event. Rao and Prakash Ambedkar will speak at the public meeting. Officials were directed to arrange 750 TSRTC buses to mobilise people for the event. Further, they were asked to arrange 40,000 chairs, one lakh sweet packets, 1.5 lakh buttermilk packets for the people attending the event.