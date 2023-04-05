Gulf country bans expats from entering supermarkets

Kuwait City: Expats in Kuwait have reportedly banned from entering several cooperative societies during the holy month of Ramadan. Local media reported that, several Police Co-operative Societies are denying entry to anyone who is not a Kuwaiti citizen or working for the interior ministry. The reports claimed that security guards stationed at all entrances also reportedly check people’s civil IDs.

Also Read: Big Cash Ticket: Indian expat wins $100,000

Head of the Consumer Protection Association Meshaal Al-Mane said to a local daily that they had informed the undersecretary of the ministry of commerce about the incidents faced by expats and informed him about Consumer Protection Association’s objection to such behavior.