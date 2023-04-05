Gulf country bans expats from entering supermarkets

Kuwait City: Expats in Kuwait have reportedly banned from entering several cooperative societies during the holy month of Ramadan. Local media reported that, several Police Co-operative Societies are denying entry to anyone who is not a Kuwaiti citizen or working for the interior ministry. The reports claimed that security guards stationed at all entrances also reportedly check people’s civil IDs.
Also Read: Big Cash Ticket: Indian expat wins $100,000
Head of the Consumer Protection Association Meshaal Al-Mane said to a local daily that they had informed the undersecretary of the ministry of commerce about the incidents faced by expats and informed him about Consumer Protection Association’s objection to such behavior.
Post Your Comments