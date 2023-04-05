Know all about Stormy Daniels, the porn star who could put Donald Trump behind bars

New York: Former American President Donald Trump was has been charged with 34 felony charges of falsifying records. Donald Trump is the first sitting or former US president to face criminal charges. He was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week in a 2016 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Stormy Daniels claimed that Trump paid her $130,000 during his presidential campaign in 2016. The money was given in lieu of her silence regarding an affair she had with Trump in 2006. She claimed that she had sex with Trump after his wife Melania gave birth to Barron Trump. The money was paid by Trump’s then-former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen, who says he did the same at Trump’s direction. Cohen was jailed after pleading guilty to federal charges stemming from the payoff.

In an interview given to Anderson Cooper in 2018, Stormy Daniels revealed about her relation between Trump. In the interview she said that she met Trump in July 2006 at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. The two talked about the television business since Trump had been appearing on The Apprentice at that time. Trump then invited her over for dinner where she says Trump told her that she could appear on Celebrity Apprentice. At that time, Stormy was not sure about that since she was a porn actress. They then engaged in ‘unprotected’ sex. Stormy claimed that Trump referred her as ‘honeybunch’.

Also Read: OnePlus launched Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone in India: Price, specifications

As per Stormy, the two stayed in touch after that. Trump had even invited her to a Trump Vodka launch party in California and to his office in Trump Tower in New York. However, she says she was never told to keep the affair a secret.

Stormy claimed that, in 2011 she agreed to give an interview to ‘In Touch’ magazine about her affair with Trump and then an unknown man had approached her and her infant daughter in a Las Vegas car park and told her to leave Trump alone. In 2016, days before the presidential election, Daniels signed a non-disclosure agreement in which she pledged not to publicly discuss her relationship with him in exchange for a $130,000 payment. The deal signed by Keith Davidson, her lawyer at the time, and Michael Cohen, then Trump’s personal lawyer and fixer. She also accused that a shell company linked to Michael Cohen threatened her with a a $20m lawsuit for broking heir non-disclosure deal (NDA), or ‘hush agreement’ in 2018.

The real name of Stormy Daniel is Stephanie Clifford. She is popular porn star and porn film director. She even had several awards to her name. Stormy is a Scotlandville Magnet High School graduate. She started her career as a strip dancer at a strip club in Baton Rouge. She changed her name and chose ‘Stormy Daniels’. She took this name as she loved the American rock band Mötley Crüe, and the band’s bassist, Nikki Sixx, had named his daughter Storm.

Later she became an adult film actress and also directed several movies. Stormy Daniels has also appeared in a few mainstream TV shows and movies. She was in Steve Carell-starrer The 40-Year-Old Virgin and seen as a pole dancer in the Maroon 5 music video Wake Up Call.

In 2010, Stormy entered US politics and sought a Republican Senate nomination in Louisiana against David Vitter. But soon she backed out. She said that she could not afford to run for the Senate and slammed the media for not taking her seriously.

Meanwhile, today Stormy Daniels was ordered to pay more than $121,000 to the attorneys of Trump. The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in California ordered this. She had lost a a defamation case against Trump. The adult film star is already paying over $500,000 in court-ordered payments to Trump attorneys.