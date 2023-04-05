Mammootty’s Pro Bono Legal Aid in Madhu Lynching Case Amid Govt’s Lawyer Fee Default.

Despite successfully proving the guilt of the accused in the Madhu murder case, the government has failed to pay the Special Public Prosecutor, Rajesh M Menon, who argued the case. This disregard is evident, especially considering the fact that the government has spent large sums of money to hire lawyers from other states for various other cases.

Rajesh M Menon has been diligently serving as the Special Public Prosecutor in the Madhu murder case for the past 13 months. He has appeared in court 147 times and has made numerous trips to collect relevant records and fulfill other requirements. He had submitted a bill of Rs 1.88 lakh for the expenses incurred in the case. Initially, only Rs 47,000 was sanctioned, and the remaining amount was given later. However, since there is no provision for reimbursing expenses, the amount was sanctioned as a fee.

Rajesh reveals that he has only received the amount that was spent by him, and the government has not paid him a single rupee for his efforts over these months. Furthermore, the amount of fee was not even fixed, according to him. This lack of payment and recognition for his hard work and dedication is disappointing, considering the successful outcome of the case.

Mammootty extends support to Madhu with legal aid

‘The mob lynched a younger brother of mine’

Actor Mammootty was one of the first to voice his support for the murdered Madhu. He sent his advocate V Nandakumar to Madhu’s house to provide legal help, as revealed by Mammootty’s Public Relations Officer Robert Kuriakose in a Facebook post after the court’s verdict.

‘When it was alleged that the case was being tampered with, Mammootty hired a lawyer to provide legal assistance (legal advice) to Madhu’s family. This is an example of the great actor’s humanity. The verdict also shows the success of Mammootty’s timely intervention,’ the Facebook post said.

The post also expressed gratitude to the court and congratulated Madhu’s mother and sister for their tireless efforts in the legal battle.