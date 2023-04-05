Man in Maharashtra receives life sentence for killing and dismembering brother

A 34-year-old man, Simon Patrav, has been convicted for the brutal murder of his elder brother, Wilfred Patrav, in 2018 and chopping his body into pieces by the Thane district court on Wednesday.

The court sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ?7,000 on him. District and sessions court judge Rachna Tehra noted that the prosecution has proved all charges against the accused, and he needs to be convicted and sentenced. The accused was jobless and used to quarrel with his brother over monetary issues.

The prosecution said a quarrel broke out between the brothers on the intervening night of April 3 and 4, 2018, after Simon withdrew ?20,000 from an ATM. In a fit of rage, Simon stabbed Wilfred to death with a knife, dismembered the body, stuffed its parts in a plastic bag, and dumped them in the bathroom of his house before leaving. The accused later informed his other brother about the incident, who alerted the police. The prosecution examined 17 witnesses during the trial, said Additional Public Prosecutor EB Dhamal.