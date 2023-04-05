Metallica unveils the title track of its forthcoming 12th studio album, 72 Seasons

Metallica has released the title track of their upcoming 12th studio album, called ’72 Seasons’. The seven-and-a-half-minute song is the opening track of the album and marks the fourth song released ahead of the album’s release date. The album features 12 songs and has a running time of 77 minutes. The song ’72 Seasons’ was composed by Hetfield, Ulrich, and Hammett, and is said to embody the concept behind the album’s title.

According to frontman James Hetfield, the album’s title is derived from the idea that the first 18 years of one’s life form their true or false selves, and that these early experiences can shape an individual’s perception of the world as adults. The album is a study of these core beliefs and their effect on an individual’s experience in the world.

The album was produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield and Ulrich, and is the band’s first new studio album since 2016’s ‘Hardwired…To Self-Destruct’. It will be available in various formats, including 2LP 140g black vinyl, limited-edition variants, CD, digital, and in Dolby Atmos.

Metallica’s M72 world tour, presented by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, will feature the band playing two nights in every city they visit, with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. The tour will also feature a new in-the-round stage design, which moves the famous Metallica Snake Pit to the center of the stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass and more. Tickets for the tour are available now.