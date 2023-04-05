Not entering politics for the time being, but will campaign for Bommai: Kiccha Sudeep

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep has confirmed that he will not run in the state assembly elections, which are scheduled for May 10, but will support BJP leader and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He said on stage with CM Bommai, He (Bommai) is like a father figure. I will assist him if he requires it. I’ve come to support my uncle. In other news, LR Shivarame Gowda, a former Member of Parliament from Mandya, joined the BJP in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 5, in the presence of the party’s state chief Nalinkumar Kateel. “Many people will join the BJP in the next 10 days. The people of Karnataka want a two-engine government,” Gowda later claimed. Meanwhile, the city is expected to have partly cloudy skies with scattered thundershowers in the evening and night, according to Bengaluru’s Meteorological Department on Wednesday morning. Rains in Bengaluru caused waterlogging in the Nallurhalli metro station on Tuesday, just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the 13.71km stretch of the Bengaluru Metro Phase II project.