OnePlus launched latest Nord series TWS earbuds in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: OnePlus launched its latest Nord series TWS earbuds in India. The device named ‘ OnePlus Nord Buds 2’ is priced at Rs. 2,999. It will be available from Amazon.in, Flipkart, OnePlus.in, Myntra.com, OnePlus Experience Stores and select partner stores starting from April 11 in Lightning White and Thunder Grey colours.

The TWS earbuds has 25dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth 5.3, OnePlus Fast Pair, Dolby Atmos, 94ms ultra low latency and 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers with BassWave Enhancement algorithm. The earphones support touch controls, are IP55 rated against water and sweat.

Also Read: Asian Development Bank lowers India’s growth rate

The device will provide up to 36 hours of total playback on a single charge and up to 7 hours standalone playback without ANC. The earbuds feature Flash charge that offers 5 hours of listening time with a 10-minute charge.