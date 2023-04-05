Philips launches new smart Wi-Fi LED downlighter in India: Details

Mumbai: Leading consumer tech brand, Philips has expanded its Philips Smart WiFi range. The brand launched a new smart LED downlighter. The new smart LED downlighter has been powered by WiZ and is priced at Rs 5099. The device is available in two variants- 12W and 840 Lumens option. The light is available across all retail stores and e-commerce platforms in two colours- Black-Rose Gold, White-Silver.

The downlighter can be easily operated using voice control or the WiZ app. It also features the latest SpaceSense technology from WiZ. The lights can automatically switch on or off, by sensing motion in the room.