Ptron launches new truly wireless earbuds in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: India based tech brand, Ptron has launched its latest pair of truly wireless (TWS) earbuds. The earbuds named ‘Ptron Basspods Encore’ is priced at Rs. 899. They are currently available for purchase via Flipkart in Black, Blue, and grey colours.

The device come with 10mm dynamic drivers. The Basspods earbuds feature an IPX4 rating and offer four HD mics and TruTalk ENC. The earbuds come with TruTalk technology that offers noise-cancellation. They also come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and support 10m stable wireless connectivity.

The device will deliver up to 50 hours of total playback time and support USB Type-C quick charging. They are also said to offer 200 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge. . They also offer precise touch controls that support play, pause, next track, previous track, call answer, call hangup, call reject, and to enable voice assistant.