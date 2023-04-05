Rajasthan doctors end their strike in protest of the Right to Health Bill

After reaching an understanding and agreeing to an eight-point agreement, the doctors in Rajasthan on Tuesday ended their fortnight-long agitation. After the protesting doctors met at Chief Secretary Usha Sharma’s home, the impasse was broken. The state government, Indian Medical Association, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Society (PHNHS), and United Private Clinics’ &Hospitals’ Association of Rajasthan signed a memorandum of understanding. Over eight points were used to reach agreement.

According to the agreement, the majority of private hospitals are not covered by the Bill. The Right to Health Act will not apply to multispecialty hospitals with a bed capacity of 50 or more or to private hospitals that are self-supporting. This law will apply to hospitals and private medical schools that operate under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Additionally, trusts that run hospitals that have received government land at discounted rates will fall under its purview. The filing of any police cases or other kinds of cases during the doctors’ strike will be withdrawn. Hospital-related permission will be handled through a single window, and every five years, fire NOCs will be taken into consideration. The RTH Bill mandates the provision of free and reasonably priced medical services in both publicly and privately owned hospitals, clinics, and laboratories.