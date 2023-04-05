Strong earthquake of 6.6 hits Panama

Panama City: A strong earthquake measuring 6.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Boca Chica in Panama. According to U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was 72 kilometers south of Boca Chica and at a depth of 10 kilometers below the earth’s surface. U.S. Tsunami Warning System updated that there is no threat of tsunami. There were no immediate reports of any causality or damage to property.

The tremors of the earthquake were felt in neighbouring n Costa Rica’s capital city San Jose.No damages were also reported in Costa Rica.