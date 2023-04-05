The Asia Pacific Premiere of the spy-thriller series, Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra becomes a starry affair

The Asia Pacific premiere of the upcoming spy-thriller series Citadel was a glittering event that saw a bevy of celebrities and film industry professionals in attendance. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, Citadel stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville. The series was showcased ahead of its release on Amazon Prime Video on 28 April, with Mumbai being the first stop on its global tour. The premiere will be followed by similar events in Rome and London.

The screening saw the presence of various Bollywood celebrities, including Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanya Malhotra, Mohit Raina, Rakulpreet Singh, and Ali Fazal, among others. Varun Dhawan, who is set to lead the Indian installment of the Citadel universe, was also spotted at the premiere. The series is being created by Raj and DK, with writer Sita R Menon also present at the event.

Several directors and producers, including Madhur Bhandarkar, Kabir Khan, and Siddharth Roy Kapur, were also in attendance. The guests at the event appreciated the captivating twists in the storyline, stunning action sequences, and the massive scale of Citadel, which is packed with covert operations, counterintelligence, and double allegiances.

Citadel comprises six parts, with two episodes premiering on 28 April and one episode releasing every week until 26 May. The series will stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam across 240 countries and territories. It promises to be a landmark, high-stakes drama that is set to captivate audiences across the world.