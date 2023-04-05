The Eternals actor Richard Madden says it would be his ‘honour’ to work in an Indian film

Richard Madden, who stars in the new web series Citadel with Priyanka Chopra, has expressed his willingness to work in an Indian film. During a press meet in Mumbai on Monday, Madden stated that he would be honoured to work in India, adding that the country has an incredible amount of talent and produces more movies than any other country in the world. He said that he would like to do something comedic since he hasn’t done it before.

Citadel, created by the Russo Brothers, is set to be released on Prime Video from April 28 onwards. The thriller is also being adapted for an Indian version, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. Priyanka was asked if she had given any advice to Varun and Samantha, to which she replied that they are both accomplished actors in their own right and that there is nothing she can say.

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas attended the NMACC gala over the weekend, and on the second day of the event, she performed a dance number with her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Ranveer Singh to the song Gallan Goodiyaan. On the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in the romantic drama Love Again after Citadel. She was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, a sci-fi film in which she co-starred with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson.