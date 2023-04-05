The Higher reaches in Kashmir valley receives fresh snowfall

Fresh snowfall occurred today in the higher reaches of Kashmir valley, resulting in areas such as Gurez in North Kashmir and Sonamarg in central Kashmir being covered in a white layer of snow once again. The change in weather also triggered an avalanche in the Zojila area of Central Kashmir.

According to the Meteorological Department (MeT), intermittent precipitation and thunderstorms are predicted to continue in most places of Kashmir and at isolated places in Jammu until April 06.

As a result of the avalanche in the Zojila area of Ganderbal district in Central Kashmir, the Srinagar Leh National Highway has been closed for traffic. The avalanche hit Panimatha and Kai-Pathri of Zojila pass after the fresh snowfall in the higher reaches. The government has deployed machinery to clear the highway.

Fresh snowfall was also witnessed in other upper areas of Kashmir Valley, including Gurez, Zojila, and Pir Panjal range. Two snow avalanches hit the Srinagar-Leh highway at Zojila Pass, causing the road connecting Kargil and Leh with Srinagar to be closed for traffic. The Border Roads Organization (BRO) teams have initiated snow clearance operations.

Furthermore, the traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was briefly halted due to multiple mudslides in Ramban area, but the highway was cleared, and traffic was restored.

The MeT Department has also advised farmers to avoid spraying orchards until April 6 and to maintain proper drainage to remove excess water from fields. Meanwhile, the MeT official reported that Srinagar recorded a low temperature of 6.9°C, which was slightly higher than the previous night’s temperature of 7.9°C and 0.5°C above the normal for the summer capital.

Overall, the recent snowfall and change in weather have impacted various areas of Kashmir valley, leading to road closures, snow clearance operations, and advisories for farmers to manage their orchards and fields accordingly. The Meteorological Department continues to monitor the weather situation and issue updates as necessary. This emphasizes the need for caution and preparedness during such weather events in the region.