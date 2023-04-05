Trailer of live-action adaptation of popular fashion dolls, ‘Barbie’ is out

A teaser trailer has been released for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Barbie starring Margot Robbie. The trailer showcases Robbie as the titular character, along with Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu who portray rival versions of Ken. The trailer provides a closer look at Barbie Land, a fantasy world populated by various Mattel toys. The star-studded cast also includes Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sharon Rooney, Anna Cruz Kanye, Ritu Arya, Conor Swindell, Jamie Demetriou, Marisa Abela, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, and Ncuti Gatwa.

Set to the tune of the Beach Boys’ iconic song ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’, the trailer gives audiences a glimpse of the film’s tone. In one scene, Ken expresses his desire to spend the night with Barbie, but seems unsure of what to do next. While the trailer does not feature the popular song ‘Barbie Girl’ by Aqua, it does include the iconic lines ‘Hi Barbie!’ and ‘Hi Ken!’. The overall aesthetic and visual tone of the trailer exude a sense of fun and excitement, complementing the star-studded cast.

Notably, the screenplay for Barbie has been penned by Greta Gerwig, known for her critically acclaimed film Little Women, which was released in 2019. Gerwig, along with her husband and filmmaker Noah Baumbach, has proven herself to be a talented screenwriter beyond her debut success with Lady Bird in 2017.

It is interesting to note that Barbie is set to be released in theaters on the same day as Christopher Nolan’s Universal picture Oppenheimer. While the target audiences for both films may differ, with movie-goers having diverse tastes nowadays, both movies boast impressive casts of actors. Barbie is scheduled for release on July 21st, and fans are eagerly anticipating this live-action adaptation of the beloved fashion doll.