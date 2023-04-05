Union Minister: Delhi Police has 7,883 Vacant Constable Posts as of March 1st

In a recent response to a query through a written reply, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha that a total of 7,883 constable posts were vacant in Delhi Police till March 1, 2023. The Minister highlighted that the vacancy was noted in police stations across Delhi.

However, Mr Rai further pointed out that the Delhi Police has already submitted the requisition to the Staff Selection Commission for filling up these posts, and the recruitment process has been initiated. This information was shared by the Delhi Police when Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil asked about the total number of vacancies of police constables at police stations in Delhi as on March 1, 2023.

‘The Delhi Police has informed that, as on March 1, 2023, 7883 posts of constable were vacant in police stations. Delhi Police has submitted the requisition to the Staff Selection Commission for filling up these posts, and the recruitment process has been initiated,’ replied the Minister.

It is worth noting that the population of Delhi and the attendant problems of policing kept on multiplying, and following the recommendations of the Srivastava Committee, the strength of Delhi Police was increased to the present level of above 76,000. Presently, there are six ranges, 15 districts and 209 police stations in Delhi, making Delhi Police one of the largest metropolitan police in the world, larger than London, Paris, New York and Tokyo.