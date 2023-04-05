US First Lady to Attend King Charles’ Coronation as Joe Biden Skips Event: Report.

According to a report by The Guardian, US President Joe Biden is unlikely to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, which is scheduled to take place next month. No sitting US President has ever attended a British royal coronation. However, First Lady Jill Biden will lead the American delegation at the event while President Biden will remain in the US. The White House confirmed this on Tuesday, and Mr. Biden also spoke with King Charles to congratulate him, saying that the first lady ‘looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States.’

In a statement, the White House said that the President and the King discussed the strong relationship between the US and the UK and conveyed a desire to meet at a future date. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be formally crowned on May 6 in a ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey, and the invite for the event was released by the Royal Family on Wednesday. The invite also revealed that Camilla Parker-Bowles will now be officially referred to as ‘Queen Camilla,’ transitioning from her previous title of ‘Queen Consort.’

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince George, King Charles’s grandson, and the grandchildren of Queen Consort Camilla will play major roles in the coronation ceremony, which is expected to be attended by over 2,000 guests, including heads of state. The last coronation ceremony took place nearly 70 years ago when King Charles’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned in June 1953.