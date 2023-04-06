Airport in this Indian city is 9th busiest airport in the world

New Delhi: Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi is named as the 9th busiest airport in the world in 2022. Airports Council International (ACI) revealed this. IGIA received more than 5.94 crore passengers last year.

IGIA is the only airport to figure in the top 10 list from South and South East Asia. Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is the operator of the IGIA.

‘Delhi airport has bettered its ranking from 13th in 2021 and 17th in 2019. Delhi airport witnessed a collective footfall of passenger traffic of over 5.94 crore in 2022 as per the ACI report,’ said DIAL.

According to ACI data, the other top 10 busiest airports for international passenger traffic in 2022 were London’s Heathrow (58.243m passengers), Amsterdam (52.46 million), Paris (51.76m), Istanbul (48.5m), Frankfurt (44.77m), Madrid (36.23m), Doha (35.7m), Singapore (31.9m) and London’s Gatwick Airport (30.14m).

According to ACI data, Singapore airport recorded the highest growth in international passenger traffic of 952.9% in 2022, followed by London’s Gatwick Airport (501.5%), Heathrow Airport (230.5%), Madrid (136.2%), Paris (128.9%) and Dubai International (127%).