Dasara Box Office: ‘Nani’s Film Enters The 100 Crore Club Globally

According to the makers, Telugu star Nani’s pan-India film Dasara has grossed more than Rs 100 crore worldwide. The period action drama, which was released on March 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, received mixed to positive reviews. Nani took to Twitter to thank the audience for their support for his latest film. ‘Our effort. Your gift. Cinema wins #Dasara,’ the actor wrote as he shared the latest box office collection. Dasara, directed by Srikanth Odela for the first time, is set in a village in Singareni Coal Mines in Telangana’s Peddapalli district. In a press release, production company SLV Cinemas stated that the film was well-received in both India and the United States. ‘Dasara’ has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just six days since its release. This is Nani’s first film to reach this milestone. The film has made a name for itself not only in the domestic market, but also in international markets, particularly in the United States, where it is on its way to earning USD 2 million, according to the note. Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Poorna also appear in Dasara.