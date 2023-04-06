Donald Glover mentors former US president Barack Obama and Michelle’s daughter Malia in filmmaking

Donald Glover has been providing mentorship to Malia Obama, the daughter of former US president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, in the field of filmmaking. Malia’s project is being developed through Donald’s production company Gilga. In an interview, Donald mentioned that he had discussed with Malia the fact that she only gets one chance to make a film, as she is Obama’s daughter, and any mistakes could have long-term consequences. He has been closely mentoring Malia throughout the filmmaking process.

Fam Udeorji, Donald’s creative partner at Gilga, mentioned that they wanted to ensure Malia had creative freedom in her project, even if it meant a slow process, as they understood the significance of Malia’s background and reputation. In addition to his work with Malia, Donald also shared an interesting anecdote about how he convinced actor Liam Neeson to make a cameo appearance in his series Atlanta.

After Liam Neeson made controversial comments about the Black community, Donald approached him for a cameo appearance in Atlanta. He used his connection with Jordan Peele, whom Liam had mentioned during their conversation, to convince Liam to say yes to the series. Donald reflected on his career and mentioned that he had faced challenges such as not getting opportunities like Saturday Night Live (SNL) or Parks & Recreation, but he believed that those ‘missed’ opportunities actually contributed to his overall career success.

He mentioned that being on SNL at that time would have been detrimental to his career, and he cited examples of friends who made it to SNL but faced limitations in their careers as a result. Donald acknowledged that he had ‘dodged’ some bullets in his career, and those experiences shaped his path in a positive way.