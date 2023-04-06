DreamWorks Animation finally confirms that Shrek 5 is in the works

DreamWorks Animation has confirmed that a fifth installment of the Shrek franchise is currently in development, more than a decade after the release of Shrek Forever After in 2010. While there is no official release date, fans are eagerly anticipating the return of the iconic ogre on the big screen. All the major voice cast members, including Mike Myers as Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey, Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona, and Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots, are expected to reprise their roles. Chris Meledandri, the CEO of Illumination, confirmed the news and also announced that a Donkey spinoff is in the works.

The first Shrek movie, which was released in 2001, was a box office hit and grossed over $484 million worldwide. The film was praised for its clever references to fairy tale tropes, witty humor, and a heartwarming message about self-acceptance. The franchise went on to produce three more films, each introducing new characters and expanding the Shrek universe.

After the release of Shrek Forever After, it seemed that the franchise had come to an end, and fans were left wondering if they would ever see their beloved characters again. Rumors of a fifth film started circulating in 2016, but it has taken until now for DreamWorks to confirm that Shrek 5 is indeed in the works. While some fans believe that the franchise ended on a high note and that any continuation would be unnecessary, others are excited at the prospect of seeing Shrek and his friends back on the big screen.

Eddie Murphy, who voices Donkey, has already expressed his enthusiasm for a standalone movie featuring his character. In January, he stated that he would ‘do it in two seconds’ if DreamWorks ever came up with a new Shrek film. He also suggested that Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots, who has already had his own spinoff movies.

Overall, the Shrek franchise has not only been a box office success, but it has also become a cultural touchstone that continues to be referenced and quoted to this day. Despite concerns that a new Shrek film may not live up to the high expectations set by its predecessors, fans are excited at the prospect of seeing their beloved characters once again.