Dubai authority announces partial closure of key bridge during Ramadan

Apr 6, 2023, 06:46 pm IST

Dubai:  Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)  in Dubai  announced the partial closure of Al Maktoum Bridge.  The bridge will be closed 6 days a week, from Mondays to Saturdays, during the holy month of Ramadan.

RTA informed that the bridge will be closed from 1:00am to 6:00am from Mondays to Saturdays. RTA urged motorists to use alternative routes to reach their destinations easily.

Alternative routes:

Al Garhoud Bridge

Business Bay Bridge

Al Shindagha Tunnel

The Infinity Bridge

