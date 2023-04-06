Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged lower against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. At the interbank foreign exchange, the India rupee opened weak at 81.95 against the US dollar, registering a decline of 5 paise over its last close. The Indian currency is trading at 22.32 against the UAE dirham.

On Wednesday, the Indian rupee gained 42 paise to close at 81.90 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.16% to 102.01.