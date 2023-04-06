Gulf country to revoke driving licenses of 300,000 expats

Kuwait City: Kuwait government has decided to revoke driving licenses of more than 300,000 expat drivers. The Ministry of Interior has formed a committee to cancel driving licenses of expatriates. The committee was formed by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense, Sheikh Talal Al-Khalid. As per reports, expats earning less than 600 dinars and lacking a university degree will lose their driving licenses.

Earlier the traffic department in the country prepared new regulations for expatriates seeking driving licenses. The new regulations will aim to reduce traffic congestion on the streets, which traffic studies have attributed to the large number of expatriate motorists.