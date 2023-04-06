Indian President Droupadi Murmu conferred the prestigious Padma awards to distinguished awardees from diverse field

On Wednesday evening, Indian President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious Padma awards to a range of distinguished awardees from diverse fields at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. Among those honoured were Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani, actress Raveena Tandon, author-social activist Sudha Murthy, the late Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, and renowned medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis.

The Padma Awards winners for 2023 were announced earlier this year on the eve of Republic Day, with a total of 106 Padma awards presented, including three duo cases. At the first Civil Investiture Ceremony held on March 22, the president presented three Padma Vibhushan, four Padma Bhushan, and 47 Padma Shri awards for the year 2023.

Music composer MM Keeravani, who composed the song ‘Naatu Naatu’, received the Padma Shri award, as did actress Raveena Tandon. Sudha Murty, the wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and an author and social activist, was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award for her work in social welfare.

Thounaojam Chaoba Singh, former deputy Chief Minister of Manipur, was also presented with the Padma Shri award during the ceremony. Overall, the Padma awards recognise individuals who have excelled in a range of fields, including the arts, science, medicine, education, public service, and sports.