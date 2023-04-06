Local health board in UK intends to employ hundreds of Indian nurses

In order to fill workforce shortages, a local health board in Wales, United Kingdom, plans to hire about 900 nurses from abroad over the next four years. Many of these nurses will be from Kerala. Swansea Bay University Health Board of the publicly funded National Health Service Wales will receive 350 foreign nurses in total during the current fiscal year, pending chief executive Mark Hackett’s approval, according to the BBC’s Local Democracy Reporting Service. 350 nurses from abroad would be hired for about 4.7 million pounds in 2023–2024, saving 1.5 million pounds in agency and nursing bank expenses. A Band 5 contract with a starting salary of 27,055 pounds is reportedly offered to foreign nurses, but they initially receive a Band 4 salary while they finish their UK registration. In association with Kerala’s Skills Council and the Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants (ODEPC), a state government organisation with its headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, a WYICS team recently met with ministers in Kerala to discuss workforce issues.