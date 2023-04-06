Ministry in Gulf country instruct private firms to pay early salary for Eid

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour in Oman has instructed all private firms in the country to give early salary for employees to mark Eid ul-Fitr. The ministry has issued a circular to pay salary not later than April 18, 2023.
Also Read: AFC announce competition dates, venues for Asian Cup Qatar 2023
‘On the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, private sector establishments in the Sultanate which are subject to the provisions of the Labour Law promulgated by the Royal Decree No. (35/2003), are urged to disburse salaries of all their respective employees for the month of April on or before Tuesday, April 18, 2023,’ said the Ministry of Labour (MOL).
Post Your Comments