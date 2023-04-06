Ministry in Gulf country instruct private firms to pay early salary for Eid

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour in Oman has instructed all private firms in the country to give early salary for employees to mark Eid ul-Fitr. The ministry has issued a circular to pay salary not later than April 18, 2023.

‘On the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, private sector establishments in the Sultanate which are subject to the provisions of the Labour Law promulgated by the Royal Decree No. (35/2003), are urged to disburse salaries of all their respective employees for the month of April on or before Tuesday, April 18, 2023,’ said the Ministry of Labour (MOL).