Ministry in Gulf country instruct private firms to pay early salary for Eid

Apr 6, 2023, 08:30 pm IST

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour  in Oman has instructed all private firms in the country to give early salary  for employees to mark  Eid ul-Fitr. The ministry  has issued a circular to pay salary not later than April 18, 2023.

‘On the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, private sector establishments in the Sultanate which are subject to the provisions of the Labour Law promulgated by the Royal Decree No. (35/2003), are urged to disburse salaries of all their respective employees for the month of April on or before Tuesday, April 18, 2023,’ said the Ministry of Labour (MOL).

