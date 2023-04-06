Pushpa 2 creators shares a quick look of the movie which piqued the excitement of fans who have been waiting eagerly

The creators of the highly-anticipated movie, Pushpa 2, shared a teaser on Wednesday, which got fans excited for the upcoming sequel. The first movie, Pushpa: The Rise, was released in 2012 and became a massive box office success due to its iconic dialogues and songs, which quickly became popular on social media platforms.

The lead actor of the film, Allu Arjun, who gave a powerful performance in the first movie, is returning for the sequel. On Wednesday, the makers of Pushpa released a 20-second teaser on their Twitter handle that showed glimpses of Pushpa Raj’s character escaping from Tirupati jail. The teaser mentions a grand reveal for the story on April 7, one day prior to Allu’s birthday, to further build up excitement among fans.

Pushpa: The Rule will also feature actress Rashmika Mandanna. The first movie in the franchise, Pushpa: The Rise, was directed by Sukumar and released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The movie was widely praised and became a hit due to the presence of Allu Arjun in the lead role, along with Fahadh Faasil, who also appeared in the film.

